Every house should be its own green power plant

"Compared to these factories, we are a manufactory," says Technical Managing Director Reinhard Pasterk. And David Pirker, who recently took over responsibility for sales and marketing, adds: "However, our aim is not to be the price leader, but the quality leader". To this end, there is a 25-year performance guarantee on the panels and ten years on the inverters. Because "Sonnenkraft" now offers everything you need to efficiently harvest and store the power of the sun. In addition to PV, this also includes thermal energy with collectors and buffers.