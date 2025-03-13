Carinthian PV professionals
Every house should be its own green power plant
"Sonnenkraft" in St. Veit makes a bold start. With full order books, niche products and the claim of "quality market leader".
Panels from China are flooding the world. And yet the pioneering company "Sonnenkraft", founded in St. Veit in 1991, impressively succeeds in standing up to the seemingly overpowering Asian giants.
In Chinese factories, you can't see the end of the hall. Here, every step of production is precisely set and quality is monitored.
"Compared to these factories, we are a manufactory," says Technical Managing Director Reinhard Pasterk. And David Pirker, who recently took over responsibility for sales and marketing, adds: "However, our aim is not to be the price leader, but the quality leader". To this end, there is a 25-year performance guarantee on the panels and ten years on the inverters. Because "Sonnenkraft" now offers everything you need to efficiently harvest and store the power of the sun. In addition to PV, this also includes thermal energy with collectors and buffers.
Why do people buy a PV system? Because electricity costs are rising. And the awareness that self-sufficiency also gives a feeling of security.
The fact that the VAT exemption for photovoltaics has now been abruptly abolished by the new federal government and the subsidy system is shaky is generally unsettling. However, Pirker and Pasterk are convinced of the power and efficiency of solar energy: "Firstly, it always pays off because energy costs are rising. And secondly, customers also want self-protection. 100 percent self-sufficiency is an illusion, but 80 percent is feasible; that leaves 20 percent - including the costs."
Incidentally, the books in St. Veit are currently full of orders from Italy. This is because our neighbors have a subsidy system that is as efficient as it is sustainable. When it comes to saving energy, this system primarily prescribes photovoltaics and then insulation, windows and LEDs. There are tax credits of 40 to 60 % for investments. This rewards the industrious. And the Europeans, because only "made in Europe" is promoted in Italy. Just like "solar power".
