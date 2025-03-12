Fire department on a feathered mission at lofty heights

The nimble escapee was caught with a landing net and turntable ladder

But the fire department was not discouraged! With combined forces, a landing net and the trusty turntable ladder, the firefighters, together with the worried owner, managed to tame the nimble runaway. "In the end, we were finally able to catch the parrot again, so 'Picki' could be handed over safe and sound to the happy owner," reports fire chief Julian Tronegger from the Villach main fire station.