Maria Theresa rocks at the Ronacher!

Epic drama: powerful music and an exciting story

The musical promises a vivid portrait of power, passion and historical change. The music was written by award-winning composer Dieter Falk ("Moses") and his son Paul Falk, the libretto by Austrian author Thomas Kahry. The production will be directed by Alex Balga, who is well versed in musicals. The VBW orchestra will play under the direction of Carsten Paap. Who will play the leading role is still a closely guarded secret and will be announced before the summer.