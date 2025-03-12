"Krone" preview
Maria Theresa rocks at the Ronacher!
From the Hofburg to the Ronacher: the Habsburg monarch becomes a musical star. The world premiere is on October 10 - but there will be an exclusive Krone preview for "Krone" readers on October 3! You can find tickets in the Krone ticket store at ticket.krone.at
After Sisi, Mozart, Crown Prince Rudolf, Schikaneder and Falco, the Habsburg monarch is now also becoming a musical star: on October 10, "Maria Theresa - The Musical" celebrates its world premiere at the Ronacher in Vienna.
"With this production, we are breaking new ground in bringing a historical personality to the stage in a fresh and surprising way!"
VBW-Musical Intendant Christian Struppeck
Epic drama: powerful music and an exciting story
The musical promises a vivid portrait of power, passion and historical change. The music was written by award-winning composer Dieter Falk ("Moses") and his son Paul Falk, the libretto by Austrian author Thomas Kahry. The production will be directed by Alex Balga, who is well versed in musicals. The VBW orchestra will play under the direction of Carsten Paap. Who will play the leading role is still a closely guarded secret and will be announced before the summer.
Record with in-house productions
Vereinigte Bühnen Wien's latest in-house production has started with record advance sales of 16,000 tickets since December. Maria Theresia - The Musical thus even just overtakes the current record holder Rock Me Amadeus - The Falco Musical in the pre-sales ranking, which was extended by one season due to its enormous audience success and can still be seen at the Ronacher until June 2025.
"The record advance ticket sales for 'Maria Theresia - The Musical' confirm our VBW strategy of creating new musicals ourselves"
VBW-Musical Intendant Christian Struppeck
