Night-time coup

Burglars plunder Hornstein elementary school again

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 13:45

Unknown persons have broken into the Hornstein elementary school for the second time. They also raided the town hall. Cameras are now to be installed.

0 Kommentare

Mayor Christoph Wolf is very annoyed: "I can't believe that people are so stupid." The Hornstein elementary school has been broken into for the second time in just a few weeks. The unknown perpetrators broke down a door to the building on Tuesday night and got inside. The criminals were apparently mainly after cash. However, they did not really make a find. They reacted after the first break-in and no longer keep valuable items in the school, says Wolf.

In search of a safe key
Unlike the previous break-in, this time the perpetrators also broke into the town hall. They got into the building via the window to the toilet. All the locked doors were broken open with brute force and boxes and shelves were ransacked. Wolf suspects that they were looking for the key to the safe.

Locked doors were broken open with brute force, the property damage is extensive.
Locked doors were broken open with brute force, the property damage is extensive.
(Bild: zVg)

Cash and appliances gone
In the end, however, the burglars had to flee with a meagre haul. A little cash and technical equipment were stolen. The material damage - especially to the town hall - is higher than the value of the stolen goods, says the mayor. "It's infinitely annoying. The effort involved in having everything repaired and dealing with the insurance company takes a lot of time again."

As a result, alarm systems and surveillance cameras are now to be installed. Thanks are also due to the police officers, who once again took up the case quickly and professionally, says Wolf. He is confident that the perpetrators will soon be caught - as they were last time. 

Porträt von Christoph Miehl
Christoph Miehl
