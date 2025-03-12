Never before in the history of Formula 1

"Kimi is ready," the Viennese said several times about the first Italian Formula 1 driver since Antonio Giovinazzi in 2021. Which is not to say that the youngster is expected to achieve top results straight away. The team wants to do everything it can to make the adjustment as easy as possible for him and reduce the pressure. "We tell him: nobody expects you to win at the start, to beat George Russell or to compete for a championship," explained Wolff.