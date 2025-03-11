Trial in Innsbruck
Argument with girlfriend led to scuffle with police
Escalation in a parking lot in Reutte: three men were charged with resisting arrest and grievous bodily harm. The cause was turbulence in a couple's relationship . . .
The reason why the three defendants were targeted by the public prosecutor's office was rather harmless: it was an apparently intense but not entirely unusual relationship dispute. Two of those involved took their seats in the dock before Judge Bernhard Rüßkamp at Innsbruck Regional Court on Tuesday. The first defendant, however, did not appear.
Thermal spa parking lot was the scene
The altercation initially began in the parking lot of a thermal spa in the Außerfern region between the first defendant and his girlfriend at the time. Passers-by were concerned about the loudness and intensity of the argument and called the police. The first defendant was not very pleased about this intervention and resisted arrest.
It was not brute force, but more of a shoving match.
Angeklagter beim Prozess
Two colleagues came to the aid of the police
The fact that their colleague was then pinned to the ground by two police officers prompted two of his friends to take action: The workmen of Turkish origin interfered in the arrest without further ado and, according to their own statements, wanted to "separate" the man and the police officers during the hearing. They did not want to know anything about brute force, but rather about a more or less physical "groping".
"Violently torn away"
The police officers, on the other hand, described this differently as witnesses, they reported fisticuffs: "For example, when I was on the ground and restrained the first defendant, I was pulled up again by the belt with considerable force", reported one of the officers. The other police officer also confirmed: "My colleague was violently pulled away by the men."
One punishment, two diversions without sentence
Judge Rüßkamp finally offered the two defendants diversion and fines. The third defendant had to pay 1000 euros, the second defendant 2000 euros. He sentenced the first defendant and instigator of the whole turmoil to a fine in absentia: of the 8400 euros imposed, 4200 must be paid unconditionally. The latter is not yet legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.