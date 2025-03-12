Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cologne loanee Dietz

Altach’s new goalscorer relies on a fighting game

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 06:55

Two goals in five games, plus one assist: Altach finally have a real striker again who can score and set up goals. The 26-year-old Florian Dietz, who was brought in on loan from 1. FC Köln in the winter, scored and provided the assist in the 3:1 win at BW Linz, and against Salzburg he converted Alexander Schlager's penalty against Mike Bähre to equalize the score at 1:1.

0 Kommentare

However, the German had not imagined the start of the game against the Salzburg Bulls to be the way it turned out. He was on the substitutes' bench, Mustapha and Diawara were preferred to him. "It was only when the coach explained to me what he was planning to do with the two strikers he had nominated that I understood," said Dietz.

Because half one against the Bulls didn't work out in attack, the Franconian-born attacker came on for Mustapha at the break. With the 1.90 meter tall center forward, the Rheindörfler actually managed to keep Salzburg more occupied in their half of the pitch: "The fighting game suits us, we clearly showed that in this game," says Dietz. Incidentally, this will be the first time in his career that he will be playing in the final third of the championship: "I'm not familiar with it yet, but I know from talking to colleagues that you can only survive in the lower group if you put up a great fight. You probably won't be able to win everything with playful means alone."

Points in Klagenfurt
For Dietz, Sunday's game at Austria Klagenfurt is a very important one: "We absolutely have to score points, every point we pick up before the points are shared is a bonus for us that can help us in the fight to stay in the league. However, Vorarlberg's burden against the Carinthians is huge. Ingolitsch's side have yet to win in the seven matches between the two teams, with just two draws to their name. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elred Faisst
Elred Faisst
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf