Altach’s new goalscorer relies on a fighting game

Because half one against the Bulls didn't work out in attack, the Franconian-born attacker came on for Mustapha at the break. With the 1.90 meter tall center forward, the Rheindörfler actually managed to keep Salzburg more occupied in their half of the pitch: "The fighting game suits us, we clearly showed that in this game," says Dietz. Incidentally, this will be the first time in his career that he will be playing in the final third of the championship: "I'm not familiar with it yet, but I know from talking to colleagues that you can only survive in the lower group if you put up a great fight. You probably won't be able to win everything with playful means alone."