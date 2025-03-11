New York in Mörbisch
Hot disco nights on Lake Neusiedl
After "My Fair Lady", the musical "Saturday Night Fever" presented by the "Kronen Zeitung" is on the program of the Mörbisch Lake Festival this summer. General Director Alfons Haider has now presented the cast and stage design to the press - success seems inevitable: more than 104,000 tickets have already been sold!
The Bee Gees have sold 40 million records of "Saturday Night Fever", the soundtrack to the 1977 disco film full of drama - with "The One and Only" John Travolta as the dance-mad Tony Manero.
A global hit that General Director Alfons Haider is bringing to Lake Neusiedl: "104,500 tickets have already been sold and we have already added a fifth additional performance," said Haider happily at yesterday's press conference and sees his concept confirmed: "In its fifth year, the musical has finally arrived in Mörbisch!"
The stage design, for which Walter Vogelweider is once again responsible, plays out all the pieces on 3600 m2. For the first time, Vidi-Walls and recorded sequences will be used. The New York Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, the disco "2001 Odyssey" and the dance studio - in which two Tonys train for the competition with the beautiful Stephanie (Anna Rosa Döller) - are eye-catching.
"There is no understudy or emergency cast," explains Haider, "instead we have two alternating actors, Paul Csitkovics from Burgenland and Fabio Diso from Bavaria, who take on the role. Although, according to Haider, any resemblance to John Travolta would be fatal and we don't want to create one in the first place!"
Fortunately, the hits from "Stayin' Alive" to "Night Fever" and "How Deep is Your Love" are sung in English. Despite the glittering disco sounds, the musical is everything but a light entertainment comedy. The right material for a balmy summer night? "The play is based on hope," says director Karl Absenger: "And the audience will go home with a positive feeling!" The premiere is on July 10, tickets are (still) available at seefestspiele-moerbisch.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.