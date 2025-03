Pakistan: Hundreds held hostage after train attack

Military personnel among hostages

Intelligence circles confirmed the information. The attackers had overpowered the train driver. It is unclear what condition he is in. The majority of the passengers were members of the military or their families, the sources added. The separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened to kill the passengers if security forces intervened. According to a military spokesman, rescue forces and helicopters are already on their way to the affected area.