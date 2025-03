Shooting around with a blank gun as a joke

A 27-year-old from the Steyr-Land district was driving his moped from the center of Bad Hall along Kirchdorfer Straße towards Feyregg shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday. At the sports field in Bad Hall, he pulled out a blank pistol and fired several times into the air. This was noticed by the police patrol from Sierning as they were carrying out a survey in the immediate vicinity.