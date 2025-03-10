Even without a captain
Suspension! WAC coach Kühbauer missing against Salzburg
WAC go into this weekend's Bundesliga clash against Salzburg with a decimated squad. After captain Dominik Baumgartner, coach Didi Kühbauer was also recently cautioned against Blau-Weiß Linz and must now hand over the reins to his assistant coaches.
That was to be feared! Because the Bundesliga has kept the number of cautions given to coaches under wraps for some time, it only became clear on Monday after enquiring with the league: WAC winning coach Didi Kühbauer was shown a fifth yellow card in the 2-1 defeat to Blau-Weiß Linz, meaning he will miss Sunday's game in Salzburg, as will captain Dominik Baumgartner, who has already been cautioned!
WAC already know the "culprit"
It was the "work" of Viennese referee Dr. Safak Barmaksiz in only his ninth match in the Oberhaus. The 32-year-old doctor, who also conducts driving license examinations, is the same whistle man who refereed the Carinthian Cup derby in the autumn, giving a penalty against WAC (without VAR!) in the opening phase after an alleged Gütlbauer foul - and then, after the Wolves' victory and after he had been shown his wrong decision, said to the WAC keeper: "Luckily you won - otherwise I would have a guilty conscience now"
On Sunday, he warned the WAC co-coach Manny Nastl immediately after the break, and later also "co-" Hannes Jochum - "and when I only wanted to address him by his name during this action, I only got as far as 'Mr. Bar-' - and he already showed me the Jolly," reported "Küh" whimsically.
No contact with the players and coaches
The ban (he is not allowed to enter the dressing room from 30 minutes before or 30 minutes after the game, nor is he allowed to have any contact with coaches or players during the break! "It was clear that I would see my fifth yellow card at some point in 32 games. I'm certainly not the only one! Of course I'll still have the meeting, but otherwise I have complete trust in my coaching team - we think alike, we're like brothers."
Manny Nastl will take over the coaching in close consultation with Jochum.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
