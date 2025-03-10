"Concentrated work"
German coalition talks start on Thursday
Coalition talks between the CDU, CSU and SPD in Germany begin on Thursday. "We have no time to lose," said CDU Secretary General Carsten Linnemann in Berlin on Monday. The talks are scheduled to last ten days.
16 working groups are negotiating with each other. The coalition is aware of the responsibility it bears "and that we must regain trust in the center of parliament", said Linnemann. They would "radiate a different spirit" than the previous traffic light government. For the time being, it is not about regulations in detail, "but about the really big issues".
"We know how it is: if it is not clear how it is to be understood, there is always a dispute in the coalition. We don't want that," said Linnemann with regard to a coalition agreement. The CDU executive had previously unanimously accepted the exploratory result with the SPD and thus agreed to the start of coalition negotiations.
The CDU/CSU became the strongest party in the German parliamentary elections on February 23 with 28.5 percent. If the negotiations with the SPD are successfully concluded, CDU leader Friedrich Merz could become the new Federal Chancellor. The CSU is the CDU's heaviest party in Bavaria and is only competing there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.