Audi R8: new edition with Lamborghini hybrid?

The R8 could be about to make a comeback at Audi. As the British magazine "Autocar" reports, the Ingolstadt-based company wants to relaunch its super sports car in 2027 based on the Lamborghini Temerario. Its current 920 hp V8-based plug-in hybrid drive is also to be adopted. Equipped in this way, the third generation of the R8 would compete against rivals such as the Mercedes-AMG GT and Porsche 911.