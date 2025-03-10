Lenny Kravitz rocked with nine-year-old Austro-Lenny

From bandleader to washing up

For the encore "Let Love Rule", Kravitz asked Lenny back on stage and made him the bandleader. He had to set the beat with his tambourine. How did the youngster cope with the brief spotlight? "He already thinks he's a bit of a superstar," smiles dad Christian. "Now we have to ground him a bit - at home it's time to put away the dishwasher and pull weeds." Then Lenny will probably be singing an old Viennese song instead of one of Kravitz's, namely "Das Glück is a Vogerl"...