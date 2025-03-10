At a concert in Vienna
Lenny Kravitz rocked with nine-year-old Austro-Lenny
Lenny Kravitz has been singing the praises of peace, equality and humanity for decades. The US rock superstar also demonstrated the latter at his Austrian concert in Vienna's Stadthalle and brought great joy to a young fan - and his family - from Lichtenwörth in Lower Austria ...
Lenny will probably be the talk of the town at Lichtenwörth elementary school this week. No, not Lenny Kravitz, but Lenny Steyrer. The nine-year-old from Lower Austria has the former to thank for this, of course - but let's start from the beginning ...
Named after the rock idol
There's no doubt that Lenny's parents are big Kravitz fans - after all, they named their son after the rock superstar. "And whenever he's on tour nearby, we try to go to five or six concerts," dad Christian tells the Krone.
Lenny Kravitz brings nine-year-old Lenny from Lower Austria on stage at the Wiener Stadthalle - watch the video here!
This time, too, they made a pilgrimage to Munich for the concert a few days earlier, but the highlight was to be the one in the Wiener Stadthalle. Not only because it was a home game for the devoted fans, but also because it was son Lenny's very first concert.
This did not go unnoticed by Kravitz, which was probably due to Lenny's T-shirt, which had "Lenny 1st Concert" written on it in large letters. This immediately caught the singer's eye and brought his Austrian namesake on stage. As a bonus, Kravitz even gave the young Lenny a tambourine with a dedication - and a task.
From bandleader to washing up
For the encore "Let Love Rule", Kravitz asked Lenny back on stage and made him the bandleader. He had to set the beat with his tambourine. How did the youngster cope with the brief spotlight? "He already thinks he's a bit of a superstar," smiles dad Christian. "Now we have to ground him a bit - at home it's time to put away the dishwasher and pull weeds." Then Lenny will probably be singing an old Viennese song instead of one of Kravitz's, namely "Das Glück is a Vogerl"...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.