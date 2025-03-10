“I want to stab and slash you all”!

Unemployed and several previous convictions

The unemployed Chechen, who has a criminal record for numerous violent crimes, was remanded in custody at the request of the Linz public prosecutor's office. Due to his mental condition, he was placed in the forensic department of the Neuromed Campus in Linz. He is currently being investigated on suspicion of making dangerous threats. According to the police, he had recently attracted attention by talking to himself in public, according to Ulrike Breiteneder from the Linz public prosecutor's office.