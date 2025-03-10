“Black Sunday”: Rapid announces sanctions

The club regrets the damage to the image of SK Rapid and Austrian soccer as a whole caused by the incidents and the associated images and negative headlines. "We would like to thank our hosts TSV Hartberg for their cooperation and echo the words of their president Brigitte Annerl. As SK Rapid, we will continue to focus on dialog in our fan work, but regardless of this, we will also impose penalties on those identified for such gross misconduct," Rapid announced.