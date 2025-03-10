Fan scandal in Hartberg
“Black Sunday”: Rapid announces sanctions
"A black Sunday for green and white!" Rapid commented on the unpleasant incidents before the Bundesliga match in Hartberg and announced consequences.
Apparently out of displeasure with the admission control procedure, Hütteldorf fans had attacked law enforcement officers with various thrown objects, as a result of which kick-off was postponed. The staging of the match was in doubt. In the end, the executive decided to go ahead with the match. Rapid lost the game 2:1 - and are now also facing a hefty fine from the league.
The club has now spoken out via a statement. "First of all, we wish those people who were injured in the incidents a speedy recovery. We also regret that the majority of the Rapid fans present in the visitors' sector, including many children, young people and women who were not guilty of anything, were negatively affected by the events. As SK Rapid, we condemn any form of violence and naturally distance ourselves from it," said the Hütteldorfer.
"Violence is unacceptable"
It also states: "The fact is that there is no justification for throwing objects at other people and damaging property. Violence is unacceptable and as a club we will sanction those individuals who are identified as misconduct in this context with the means available to us as a club. We will of course cooperate with the relevant authorities in the investigation."
The club regrets the damage to the image of SK Rapid and Austrian soccer as a whole caused by the incidents and the associated images and negative headlines. "We would like to thank our hosts TSV Hartberg for their cooperation and echo the words of their president Brigitte Annerl. As SK Rapid, we will continue to focus on dialog in our fan work, but regardless of this, we will also impose penalties on those identified for such gross misconduct," Rapid announced.
