Abor & Tynna: “We hope for a good placement”

You were also on the Austrian selection committee in 2024. What was it like there?

Attila: We were in talks and did an interview with Peter Schreiber. He asked us if we were interested, but that was it.

Tünde: At the time, it wasn't a 100 percent fit for us because we were just starting out with the music and getting serious about it. It comes with a lot of responsibility and we didn't have any live gigs yet, and musically we were a long way from where we are today.

Attila: But we were never in a selection process, in Austria everything is regulated internally.

Tünde: We didn't apply for two countries this year. Our label sent us the online application for Raab's contest. We clicked on it, filled out the form and gave it a try. We were then selected from more than 3000 applicants for the show and even if you take part there, you're not at the ESC in your head. I really only realized that it had worked out when we won, at the very last moment.