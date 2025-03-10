Because of the Senna series
Alain Prost: “I get hate mail every day”
Alain Prost is not at all happy with the way he is portrayed in the Netflix series "Senna". Many things are made up, says the Frenchman, who now receives hate messages every day.
Background: In addition to the path to Formula 1, the successes in motorsport's premier class and the dramatic death of the Brazilian, the six-part series focuses primarily on the rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Prost, with the latter not exactly coming off as a hero.
"Pure fiction"
"As with the documentary Senna, I can't be satisfied with the result. Of course they always try to portray the good guy and the bad guy, but believe me, I know the story pretty well, and unfortunately a lot of what you see is pure fiction," Prost scolded Canal+. The now 70-year-old is portrayed as arrogant in "Senna", which he is not at all.
"It's impossible not to think about Ayrton, even after so many years. But some of the reactions are so strong that I'm seriously thinking about closing my Instagram account. I get hate messages every day, really every day," Prost continued.
In general, the four-time world champion feels that he has been reduced to his rivalry with Senna his entire life. "I've done a lot since I hung up my helmet, but people hardly ever talk about it. Sometimes I have the feeling that my whole career is just about this duel with Ayrton."
