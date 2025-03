North Korea fired several ballistic missiles

North Korea: military exercises a "dangerous provocative act"

The North Korean Foreign Ministry condemned the exercises as a provocation. An accidental shot could lead to a direct confrontation with North Korea, the foreign ministry said on Monday, according to the state news agency KCNA. The military exercises would also affect US security, it said. "This is a dangerous provocative act that will aggravate the acute situation on the Korean peninsula and could trigger a direct conflict between the two sides with a single accidental shot."