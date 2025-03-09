Rapid boss in the thick of it
Hofmann: ” … and then it started”
"There was an arrest and then it started", explained Rapid's managing director Steffen Hofmann after the fan riots in Hartberg. And the former captain knows what he's talking about - after all, he had to experience the riots first-hand.
The Bundesliga match between Hartberg and Rapid (2:1) started on Sunday with a delay of around 45 minutes. Apparently out of displeasure with the admission control procedure, Hütteldorf fans had attacked law enforcement officers with various thrown objects, whereupon kick-off was postponed. The staging of the match was in doubt. In the end, the executive decided to go ahead with the match. The league threatened to impose a fine.
Hofmann: "It started after the arrest"
Hofmann said in a Sky interview after the game: "That's certainly not what we all want to see in the stadium. The situation could have been resolved differently by both sides. There was an arrest and then it started," explained the German, adding: "There's no point in talking about who did what. I think both sides, including our fans, could have resolved the situation differently. In the end, there are always two sides."
Prior to that, numerous fans had stood for a long time on the running track between the visitors' stand and the pitch during the riots. But it wasn't just Hofmann, especially Hartberg president Brigitte Annerl, who showed great commitment. "They have assured me that there will be nothing more," the club boss explained on Sky after the meeting with various supporters.
The incidents in Hartberg will definitely have repercussions, and proceedings by the Bundesliga are to be expected. However, as a league spokesperson told APA, a first-instance verdict is not yet expected on Monday. First of all, the various reports would have to be obtained, he said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
