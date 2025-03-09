Hofmann: ” … and then it started”

Hofmann: "It started after the arrest"

Hofmann said in a Sky interview after the game: "That's certainly not what we all want to see in the stadium. The situation could have been resolved differently by both sides. There was an arrest and then it started," explained the German, adding: "There's no point in talking about who did what. I think both sides, including our fans, could have resolved the situation differently. In the end, there are always two sides."