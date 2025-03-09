“Destruction”: citizens call public prosecutors

Neither the heritage office nor the citizens' initiative believe that a total demolition is necessary. They are supported by the architects Klaus Mathoy, Gerald Gaigg and Evelyn Achhorner (FPÖ-LA). They met again on Sunday. It was agreed to ask the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption to examine the actions of the authorities - in particular the district administration - with regard to the demolition order for criminal offenses.