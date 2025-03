57-year-old seriously injured after skiing accident in Tyrol

The first accident occurred on Sunday in bright sunshine at 11.50 on the Tyrolean slopes. A German skier (14) was skiing on the black slope in the "Bergwelt Hahnekamm" ski area when she collided with another German skier (57). This caused the 57-year-old to fall and seriously injure her face. After the 14-year-old and a passing emergency doctor administered first aid, she was flown to hospital by emergency helicopter.