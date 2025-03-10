Cheese sales to help after farmhouse fire

It was supposed to be his new home. But the old mountain farmhouse in the village of Pirkachberg in Mörtschach burned down completely just three weeks after Jürgen Zeitzmann moved in. "I had just finished settling in - it was finally ready to live in," says the 61-year-old, stunned in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. It is still unclear why the house Jürgen was renting went up in flames at the beginning of February. He himself was not there at the time, "I was at work. But my dogs Ben and Pepe were in the house, and all help came too late for them." The neighbors can still clearly remember the terrible scenes: "We only saw fire and wanted to free the animals, but we couldn't do it. The house was ablaze," one woman tearfully describes.