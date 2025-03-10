Vorteilswelt
After the fire inferno

Cheese sales to help after farmhouse fire

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 05:55

A dairyman is left with nothing after a devastating house fire in Mörtschach. The 61-year-old also lost his dogs in the flaming inferno. Neighbors are now calling for special donations. And the "Krone" is also helping. 

It was supposed to be his new home. But the old mountain farmhouse in the village of Pirkachberg in Mörtschach burned down completely just three weeks after Jürgen Zeitzmann moved in. "I had just finished settling in - it was finally ready to live in," says the 61-year-old, stunned in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. It is still unclear why the house Jürgen was renting went up in flames at the beginning of February. He himself was not there at the time, "I was at work. But my dogs Ben and Pepe were in the house, and all help came too late for them." The neighbors can still clearly remember the terrible scenes: "We only saw fire and wanted to free the animals, but we couldn't do it. The house was ablaze," one woman tearfully describes.

His two dogs, Ben and Pepe, died in the fire (Bild: zvg)
His two dogs, Ben and Pepe, died in the fire
Jürgen is a passionate dairyman (Bild: zvg , Krone KREATIV)
Jürgen is a passionate dairyman
Jürgen, who currently lives with his tenant, is now left with nothing. "I've lost everything." Except his cheese. "I stored kilos of it in the castle in Döllach," says the dairyman, who prepares cheese on a mountain pasture in the Gailtal valley in summer.

The "Krone" readers also help

The "Krone" wants to support Jürgen with the association "Krone readers help" - help us! Keyword: "Cheese" IBAN: AT45 3900 0000 0591 9006

To support the 61-year-old during his difficult time, his neighbors have come up with a special fundraising campaign: "Anyone who wants to help him should buy his multi-certified cheese!" Available directly from Zeitzmann at: 06505998681

"I can't put into words how grateful I am for what my friends and neighbors have done," says a touched Jürgen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

