Flight cancellations due to strikes also affect Salzburg

"We know what to do in this case," says Klaus in a relaxed manner. In the end, it's always about the passengers. Questions such as how do passengers get on from Salzburg or what happens to guests arriving in Salzburg? In addition to the canceled flights, there are alternative flights from Munich that are diverting to Salzburg. "There will be a total of six planes that would originally have landed in Munich," says Klaus. Four of these aircraft alone are from the Eurowings fleet. It is not clear exactly how many passengers will arrive on these planes. Salzburg Airport is expecting around 700.