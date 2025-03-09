Labor dispute
Flight cancellations due to strikes also affect Salzburg
The strikes at German airports are already having an impact on the other side of the border. Hamburg flights were already surprisingly canceled on Sunday. There will be even more on Monday. Six flights that were actually bound for Munich will be diverted to Salzburg.
The labor dispute of the German trade union Verdi is spreading to Salzburg. Surprisingly, the airport in Hamburg went on strike on Sunday. "Three flights from Salzburg were affected," reports Alexander Klaus from Salzburg Airport. The fact that the strike was only made public half an hour before it came into effect is a source of irritation for many travelers. This is because the strikes on Monday were announced days ago. This gave passengers time to look for alternatives.
This should be noted
- Affected passengers should contact the airline or tour operator directly.
- If a flight is canceled due to a strike, the airline must offer alternative transportation to the destination.
- If passengers are stuck at the airport for longer, airlines must provide assistance.
500,000 passengers in Germany affected
When work is suspended at most German airports on Monday, Salzburg will be affected - eight take-offs and seven landings will be canceled. Destinations are Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Berlin and Frankfurt. Including Sunday, around 1500 passengers will be affected in Salzburg alone. In Germany, by the way, there are around 500,000 during the spring break.
"We know what to do in this case," says Klaus in a relaxed manner. In the end, it's always about the passengers. Questions such as how do passengers get on from Salzburg or what happens to guests arriving in Salzburg? In addition to the canceled flights, there are alternative flights from Munich that are diverting to Salzburg. "There will be a total of six planes that would originally have landed in Munich," says Klaus. Four of these aircraft alone are from the Eurowings fleet. It is not clear exactly how many passengers will arrive on these planes. Salzburg Airport is expecting around 700.
