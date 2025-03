How Pamela Anderson reinvented herself once again

It is not too often that images burn themselves into the collective memory as strongly as that of a hydrogen-blonde woman with a flowing mane, bright red swimsuit and buoy in her hand. Running in slow motion across the beach in Malibu. With this mermaid role in "Baywatch", Pamela Anderson once catapulted herself to pop culture Olympus. As the epitome of sensuality, she shaped an entire generation, elevated to the status of a poster cult figure. She was not just a rescue-swimming TV starlet, but an icon of perfect waves (on all levels). But where can an actress get stranded when fame recedes as quickly as the tide before the ebb?