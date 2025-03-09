Holzleitner explains:
Family reunification stop soon to be discussed in Council of Ministers
Women's and Science Minister Eva Maria Holzleitner (SPÖ) eloquently defended the three-party coalition on Sunday, saying that three different parties had sat down together and put together a good government program.
Holzleitner was the first of the new government members to visit the ORF "Pressestunde". She confirmed that the stop of family reunification for persons entitled to asylum will already be in the upcoming Council of Ministers.
Holzleitner also acknowledged the measure, which was agreed in the coalition pact. She also underlined the goal of handling procedures at the EU's external borders in future.
Reform of access rules at universities open
Holzleitner remained vague on sensitive issues in the university sector. It was agreed that an evaluation of access restrictions at universities would be carried out by 2027. The minister responsible did not yet want to give a concrete assessment of what the outcome of this could be. Holzleitner made it clear that although the SPÖ had agreed to the restrictions when they were introduced, open university access was also important to the SPÖ. It is now necessary to look at where the current regulations have worked well and where restrictions would not have been necessary: "I am in favor of a sober, honest evaluation."
The fact that the education department has been separated is not a problem for Holzleitner. However, close cooperation with Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS), who is responsible for schools and kindergartens, is "of course necessary". Holzleitner praised the fact that there is to be a compulsory second year of kindergarten and that there will also be an expansion of facilities beyond this.
Holzleitner does not agree that many things in the area of women's issues are not sufficiently reflected in the government pact. She cited the ban on sending unsolicited penis photos to women as an example. But there is also an "incredible amount of catching up to do" in terms of raising awareness, she said, citing so-called catcalling, i.e. inappropriate comments made by men towards women.
Desire for wealth tax remains
For Holzleitner, it is clear that it is not possible to push through all of one's own positions in a coalition. For example, the SPÖ's position on wealth taxes remains intact and will be reintroduced in future government negotiations. In addition, some changes have been made compared to the blue-black plans. Educational leave will not be completely abolished, which would have been unambitious, but a successor regulation will be established.
Holzleitner "did not entirely" share the impression that the government wanted to make savings on the climate. Strengthening public transport is "incredibly important" to the SPÖ and there will also be gaps closed in the current legislative period.
