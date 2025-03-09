Family reunification stop soon to be discussed in Council of Ministers

Reform of access rules at universities open

Holzleitner remained vague on sensitive issues in the university sector. It was agreed that an evaluation of access restrictions at universities would be carried out by 2027. The minister responsible did not yet want to give a concrete assessment of what the outcome of this could be. Holzleitner made it clear that although the SPÖ had agreed to the restrictions when they were introduced, open university access was also important to the SPÖ. It is now necessary to look at where the current regulations have worked well and where restrictions would not have been necessary: "I am in favor of a sober, honest evaluation."