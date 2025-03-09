Great mourning
Luxembourg’s Prince Frederik dies at the age of 22
Great sadness for Prince Frederik of Luxembourg! The son of Robert of Luxembourg (56) has died of a rare disease at the age of just 22.
His father announced the sad news on his foundation's website: "It is with a heavy heart that my wife and I would like to inform you of the death of our son, Frederik, the founder and creative director of the PolG Foundation."
A farewell full of courage and love
Frederik suffered from a rare genetic disease, a PolG mutation, which slowly took control of his body. Despite being diagnosed eight years ago, he retained his zest for life and his optimism.
On February 28, "Rare Disease Day", he asked his loved ones to join him one last time. "Frederik found the strength and courage to say goodbye to each of us in turn," reads the emotional message. Two days later, on March 1, he passed away.
"He was the heart of every party"
Frederik was an exceptionally cheerful person. "He had a huge circle of friends, was always the center of every party, super positive and super cheerful," his father said in a recent interview.
But while his friends were discovering the world, he was confined to bed. His illness gradually drained his body of energy - a fate he bore with incredible strength.
A legacy for the future
Despite his suffering, Frederik inspired people around the world. "Go outside when the sun is shining" - one of his many wise notes to himself, which his father has now made public.
Prince Robert is a cousin of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Frederik was his youngest son.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
