Bronze! First World Tour podium for Fasching

Fasching managed to get revenge in Linz; the seventh-placed fighter at last year's World Championships had lost to Togo in the TipsArena - also in the fight for third place - after just 10 seconds. "Last year he caught me on the left foot. This time I had the fight really well under control and waited for my chance," said Fasching. "Winning my first World Tour medal at home, in front of my family and friends, is a wonderful feeling. I've waited a long time for this day."