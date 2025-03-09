With the “Krone” to Kitz on the legendary Streif

Fritz Strobl, the course record holder, will be there. The Carinthian always knows how to bring readers closer to the key sections with his inimitable expertise and humor. Peter Obernauer, race director many times over, has just as much to tell. The meeting point is at 10 am at the Streif start house. Those who prefer to explore the ski area on their own are also in the right place on the ski day. Free access to all slopes!