With Fritz Strobl
With the “Krone” to Kitz on the legendary Streif
Spring offers the most beautiful skiing days, "Krone" and KitzSki invite you on March 23rd with great discounts. If you feel like it, you can join course record holder Fritz Strobl on the Streif!
The cool skiing fun has already become a tradition: this year, Sunday, March 23rd is the day: "Krone" and KitzSki are once again inviting you to enjoy the slopes. A great opportunity to explore the legendary Streif and the ski area.
Fritz Strobl, the course record holder, will be there. The Carinthian always knows how to bring readers closer to the key sections with his inimitable expertise and humor. Peter Obernauer, race director many times over, has just as much to tell. The meeting point is at 10 am at the Streif start house. Those who prefer to explore the ski area on their own are also in the right place on the ski day. Free access to all slopes!
Ski ticket costs only half price on this day
The prices are impressive, as the day ski pass costs just 35 euros for adults (a reduction of 50 percent). Young people pay 26 euros and children 17.50 euros.
And this is how it works: Please cut out the coupon in today's edition of the Tiroler "Krone" (Sunday edition, page 28) and redeem it at one of the cable car ticket offices. You will receive a ticket with the imprint "Krone Skitag".
There's also a reasonably priced refreshment: the Pengelstein mountain restaurant serves spaghetti Bolognese and a small drink for 12 euros. Participants can enjoy Wiener Schnitzel with chips or potato salad including a small drink for 15 euros - plus live music!
Lunch and a ski service are discounted
The KitzSport ski service (in the restaurant building) will give you the perfect tune-up for your day's skiing, and the Xpress ski service is available at a 50 percent discount. So: off to Kitzbühel for the "Krone" ski day!
