“Things haven’t been going well for me all season”

Apart from his performance in the World Championship downhill in Saalbach - which he crowned with silver - he literally hasn't really got going this season. He lacks the "naturalness of being able to push uncompromisingly." This would result in mistakes "that add up". In terms of the downhill in Kvitjfell, this resulted in a gap of 1.01 seconds to the winner Franjo van Allmen. Kriechmayr put it in a nutshell: "It's just not going so well, but it doesn't help".