Drunk driver knocks down young brothers

However, he was heading towards the middle of the road when a 15-year-old on a moped came towards him. His younger brother (14) was also sitting on the pillion. Suddenly the two vehicles collided and the two boys crashed. As a result, the youngsters suffered serious injuries in the form of fractures and were taken to hospital, according to Sabri Yorgun from the provincial police headquarters. The driver's license was confiscated and he was also reported to the police.