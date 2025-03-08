“We encourage women to shape their lives”

A large group are migrant women who often stay at home with children and where language problems are an issue. How do you want to reach these women?

Migrant women are a very large, diverse group. The first step is to look at their education, whether it was acquired abroad or in Germany. We also help with recognition here. Then we also offer information events in the first language so that immigrants can find their way around. Language skills are also a relevant topic, and we can also help with this. Many women who come to us first take a German course and then go on to do an apprenticeship.