Trump offers South African farmers US citizenship

Trump went on to say that the USA would end all foreign aid to South Africa. The corresponding commitments amounted to 323 million dollars (299.18 million euros) in 2024. At the beginning of February, Trump declared that certain sections of society in South Africa were being treated very badly. The descendants of European settlers were "victims of unjust racial discrimination". This was triggered by a law in South Africa that is intended to tackle the unequal distribution of farmland. Four percent of this land belongs to black people, who make up 80 percent of the population.