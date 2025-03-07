Peaceful protest ends with suspicion of incitement

Video installation banned for "incitement to hatred"

On the third day, the evening before the ball, the FPÖ mandatary and Akademikerball organizer Udo Guggenbichler is said to have suddenly turned up, according to the student association. He was under investigation for National Socialist reactivation in 2023, but the case was dropped. After he is said to have observed the rally and made phone calls, dozens of police officers are said to have arrived to stop the video installation. The reason for this was the "order of a lawyer from the assembly authorities" following a "complaint of incitement to hatred", as police spokesperson Philipp Haßlinger confirmed.