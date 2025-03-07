Espionage case: “From state protector to threat”

Jenewein's defense lawyer invokes immunity

Jenewein's defense lawyer Christoph Rother rejected the accusations and emphasized that his client already knew the names of the BVT officials involved. As leader of the parliamentary group in the U-Committee, Jenewein had taken an interest in abuses at the BVT and had only initiated a brief inquiry without violating official secrets. Rother also argued that Jenewein continued to enjoy parliamentary immunity despite his resignation from the National Council. He referred to the Information Regulation Act, according to which only the disclosure of information of classification levels three or four is punishable - in this case, however, levels one and two are at issue. "The charge lacks a legal basis," said Rother. In the worst case scenario, Jenewein could have been fined or called to order in parliament.