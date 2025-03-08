Construction evaluated
A fuss about the location: pumped-storage power plant on the Pauliberg?
The discussion about a possible pumped-storage power plant on the Geschriebenstein is going into overtime. While the FPÖ wants to prevent this, there are others who bring the Pauliberg into play as an alternative location.
Two large basins and lots of water are needed to operate a pumped storage power plant. As reported, the construction of such a plant on the Geschriebenstein is to be evaluated. Private investors are behind the project, with large landowner Ivan Batthyany and Burgenland Energie repeatedly mentioned in this context.
Geschriebenstein unsuitable
The FPÖ is strictly opposed to a power plant on the Geschriebenstein. The location is not only unsuitable because of the nature park. Among other things, there is not enough water in the region, explained Federal Councillor Thomas Karacsony and the members of the provincial parliament Markus Wiesler, Sandro Waldmann and Thomas Grandits. They do not know the details of the project and are calling for them to be disclosed.
Alternative location?
Norbert Pingitzer is now also speaking out on the matter. The engineer has had a lot to do with pumped storage power plants in his career. He also considers the Geschriebenstein to be unsuitable. The idea is not bad in itself, but the geographical conditions there are not ideal. Pingitzer therefore suggests the Pauliberg in central Burgenland as an alternative location. This would be more suitable and ultimately the question would arise as to what would happen to the quarry anyway.
Water inflow and gradient fit
"That would be a win-win situation," says Pingitzer. The quarry would be a "lunar landscape" anyway. There is also a water inlet for the lower equalization basin in the form of the Mühlbach stream. The gradient is also suitable. He is convinced that Esterhazy would be open to discussions.
Participation as a possibility
In principle, he believes it should also be considered whether participation in a power plant in the Alpine region would not be a better solution than implementing such a project in flat Burgenland. Especially as a pumped-storage power plant in the mountains would be more beautiful for aesthetic reasons alone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
