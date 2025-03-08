A fuss about the location: pumped-storage power plant on the Pauliberg?

Alternative location?

Norbert Pingitzer is now also speaking out on the matter. The engineer has had a lot to do with pumped storage power plants in his career. He also considers the Geschriebenstein to be unsuitable. The idea is not bad in itself, but the geographical conditions there are not ideal. Pingitzer therefore suggests the Pauliberg in central Burgenland as an alternative location. This would be more suitable and ultimately the question would arise as to what would happen to the quarry anyway.