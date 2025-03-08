Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Construction evaluated

A fuss about the location: pumped-storage power plant on the Pauliberg?

Nachrichten
08.03.2025 11:00

The discussion about a possible pumped-storage power plant on the Geschriebenstein is going into overtime. While the FPÖ wants to prevent this, there are others who bring the Pauliberg into play as an alternative location.

0 Kommentare

Two large basins and lots of water are needed to operate a pumped storage power plant. As reported, the construction of such a plant on the Geschriebenstein is to be evaluated. Private investors are behind the project, with large landowner Ivan Batthyany and Burgenland Energie repeatedly mentioned in this context.

Geschriebenstein unsuitable
The FPÖ is strictly opposed to a power plant on the Geschriebenstein. The location is not only unsuitable because of the nature park. Among other things, there is not enough water in the region, explained Federal Councillor Thomas Karacsony and the members of the provincial parliament Markus Wiesler, Sandro Waldmann and Thomas Grandits. They do not know the details of the project and are calling for them to be disclosed.

Alternative location?
Norbert Pingitzer is now also speaking out on the matter. The engineer has had a lot to do with pumped storage power plants in his career. He also considers the Geschriebenstein to be unsuitable. The idea is not bad in itself, but the geographical conditions there are not ideal. Pingitzer therefore suggests the Pauliberg in central Burgenland as an alternative location. This would be more suitable and ultimately the question would arise as to what would happen to the quarry anyway.

Water inflow and gradient fit
"That would be a win-win situation," says Pingitzer. The quarry would be a "lunar landscape" anyway. There is also a water inlet for the lower equalization basin in the form of the Mühlbach stream. The gradient is also suitable. He is convinced that Esterhazy would be open to discussions.

Participation as a possibility
In principle, he believes it should also be considered whether participation in a power plant in the Alpine region would not be a better solution than implementing such a project in flat Burgenland. Especially as a pumped-storage power plant in the mountains would be more beautiful for aesthetic reasons alone. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Miehl
Christoph Miehl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf