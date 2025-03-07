Leonardo – Dürer: Fold your hands, hold your breath

The development of the "chiaroscuro" drawing is presented, whereby chiaroscuro not only means "chiaroscuro" in the literal sense, but also refers to colors. Around 1300, paper in Italy was still too coarse to draw on with metal pens. They had to be smoother. This was achieved with a primer made of bone meal and glue, which soon became colored. For example, violet, yellow, red, on which drawings were made with pencils, ink and chalk.