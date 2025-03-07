How is it possible to attract international specialists to Upper Austria? What must a location be able to offer? What is already working well, where is there still some catching up to do? These questions were the focus of the Women in Management event at the Oberbank headquarters in Linz. "Our internationals are not here because they said they were coming to Austria to work here. They didn't even know Austria," revealed Dynatrace co-founder Sok-Kheng Taing.