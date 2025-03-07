Talk at Oberbank
"The shortage of skilled workers has come to stay," says Isabella Lehner. At the Women in Management event in Linz, the CEO of Oberbank discussed with "OÖ-Krone" editor-in-chief Alexandra Halouska and Dynatrace co-founder Sok-Kheng Taing how top talent from abroad can be attracted to Upper Austria - and then stay.
How is it possible to attract international specialists to Upper Austria? What must a location be able to offer? What is already working well, where is there still some catching up to do? These questions were the focus of the Women in Management event at the Oberbank headquarters in Linz. "Our internationals are not here because they said they were coming to Austria to work here. They didn't even know Austria," revealed Dynatrace co-founder Sok-Kheng Taing.
With strong employer branding and a targeted approach, the software manufacturer has been recruiting IT specialists for ten years who are willing to work at the company's development center in the Upper Austrian capital and also relocate here.
Our corporate language is English. But we pay for German courses for our internationals and their families because we want to help them integrate.
Sok-Kheng Taing, Mitgründerin Dynatrace
What does it take for top employees from abroad to feel at home? Above all, the integration of an employee's entire family is extremely important, said Taing in an interview with Oberbank CEO Isabella Lehner and "OÖ-Krone" editor-in-chief Alexandra Halouska.
The need for skilled workers, also fueled by demographic trends, is a burning issue for companies. Lehner highlighted the bank's initiative, thanks to which the 700 part-time employees were motivated to increase their hours.
"We are sitting on a very large treasure trove and a great deal of know-how," emphasized Lehner during the evening, which focused on networking and exchange between the female entrepreneurs and managers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
