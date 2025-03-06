Our Olympic hero
“That’s it!” Mayer has made his decision
There has been speculation for a long time, but now the decision has been made: Three-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer (34) will not be making a comeback to the Ski World Cup! "He has realized for himself that the final fire is not there for the effort he would have to make," says ÖSV head coach Marko Pfeifer.
The triple Olympic champion had tried his hand as a forerunner in recent weeks, for example at the European Cup in Zauchensee or at the Ski World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Since then, there has been repeated speculation about a comeback for the 34-year-old, who surprisingly announced his retirement in Bormio in 2022.
Talks were held after the World Championships in Saalbach and now a decision has been made: There will be no return to the World Cup for Austria's former ski heroes!
Pfeifer: "It was a long process"
"He has given it a lot of thought. It was a long process that started in December," explains men's head coach Marko Pfeifer at a media appointment in Kvitfjell. Mayer is "once again deeply immersed in racing, but can say with satisfaction: 'That's it for racing'."
Numerous successes
In his exceptional career, "Mothl" won a total of eleven World Cup races (seven in the downhill, three in the super-G, one in the combined).
However, he celebrated his greatest successes below the Olympic rings, winning gold at three consecutive Games: in 2014 in Sochi he triumphed in the downhill, in 2018 in Pyeongchang and in 2022 in Beijing in the super-G.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
