On the podium with a guitar called “Wilde Hilde”

"Could also become record-breaking"

Brunner is also the director of the Spittal music school: "We are incredibly proud of all of you, especially of the fact that you have persevered for so long to rehearse your program and give your all at the music competition." So far, it looks like the first prizes are coming in. "It could even be a record," says Gernot Ogris, head of the country's music schools. 17 categories - wind instruments, chamber musicians, percussionists through to songwriters, podium jazz.pop. rock - can be heard. CMA director Marion Rothschopf-Herzog: "You can feel the energy and joy of the musicians in the house. You only get this atmosphere at prima la musica."