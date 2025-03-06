Prima la musica
On the podium with a guitar called “Wilde Hilde”
Scene of the Carinthian Music Academy (CMA): prima la musica competition in full swing. Carinthia's musicians call the shots until Saturday. Performance is brilliant.
Beaming faces, smiling children and red cheeks after the performance. Half-time at the prima la musica state competition at the CMA Ossiach, the "Kärntner Krone" is on site every day. Until Saturday, 400 Carinthian talents will be weaving their sounds into the venerable monastery.
"I'm almost speechless at how high the standard of the musicians here is," says jury member Harald Sowa from the Mozarteum Salzburg. We meet Johannes Hanser (17) in the corridor. After his magnificent performance on the trumpet and flugelhorn (which sounds softer), the stress falls away: "Now a huge weight has fallen from my heart." The prize for the efforts of the past months, in which a 20-minute program was rehearsed, is hot: Gold in the Plus Group!
"We'll do our best at the national competition in Vienna," says trumpeter Tobias Wordl, who also won gold. Mom Brigitte was more nervous: "I'm far away before a concert!" Stage fright is not dramatic for the smaller musical talents! On the podium with a special guitar "There are three of us playing, it's fun," says Hellen (9) from the guitar trio "tre piccole pettegole". The girls from the Nockberge Music School had a lot of fun and their instruments even have names. "My guitar is called 'Wilde Hilde'," says Lisa.
The three had sounds from Mexico and China in their luggage. "We served Chinese food musically," says Marie (10). The pupils of Evi Walcher (MS Nockberge) won gold. Johann Brunner, Federal Advisory Board Member for Youth Music, was delighted: "Even at the halfway point of the competition, the results are incredible. The musical level of the participants is very high. As is the great commitment of the music teachers who support the talented musicians."
"Could also become record-breaking"
Brunner is also the director of the Spittal music school: "We are incredibly proud of all of you, especially of the fact that you have persevered for so long to rehearse your program and give your all at the music competition." So far, it looks like the first prizes are coming in. "It could even be a record," says Gernot Ogris, head of the country's music schools. 17 categories - wind instruments, chamber musicians, percussionists through to songwriters, podium jazz.pop. rock - can be heard. CMA director Marion Rothschopf-Herzog: "You can feel the energy and joy of the musicians in the house. You only get this atmosphere at prima la musica."
