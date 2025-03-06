“So much more than an inn is being lost here”

Excavation work stopped for the time being

The cold Brenner wind is still blowing when the excavation work is stopped after around an hour. The White Horse Inn will probably not be touched again that day. But all those gathered know that it is only a matter of time. The mood in the village is divided. "Of course there are those who say: get rid of the old box. But there are also those who recognize the value of this monument for our village," Gabriele Gatscher tries to describe both sides.