Fight for a monument
“So much more than an inn is being lost here”
With a bare fist against the excavator. A picture with symbolic power. On display Thursday morning in front of the Weißes Rössl in Gries am Brenner. Citizens want to prevent the demolition of the listed inn at the last second. Emotions ran high and tears flowed.
A cold wind blows over the Brenner Pass. A cold wind is also blowing against the conservationists who gathered on Brennerstrasse in the municipality of Gries in the early hours of Thursday morning. There are not many of them. The hard core of less than ten people who want to prevent the inevitable at the last minute: the imminent demolition of the Weißes Rössl.
"Couple came in a hot air balloon"
The police are also there to prevent an escalation. While the digger drivers get to work, things get emotional. "My family has run the inn for decades. Locals and travelers alike have enjoyed stopping here," says Katharina Schmid, unable to believe that it's all coming to an end now.
The daughter of the former owner has brought along an old guest book. The first entry dates back to 1875. "Many mountaineers once stayed here," Schmid points to a drawing of a summit victory. She then talks about a couple who are said to have arrived in a hot air balloon. Schmid points to the steep meadow above the building: "That's where they landed."
Architects against the court
The walls of the Weißes Rössl have stood for more than 500 years. They can tell many stories like this one. "Such an old stone building can withstand a lot. In my opinion, total demolition is not necessary. Even if rain and snow have damaged the structure," is the analysis of architect Gerald Gaigg, who also came to Gries.
This is about a building that shapes the local landscape, about architectural heritage, about history. Much more than just an inn is being lost with the Weißes Rössl.
Architekt Gerald Gaigg
Gaigg is not the only one of his guild to be shocked by the ruling of the provincial administrative court. It recently ordered the demolition by the end of April. "This is about a landmark building, about architectural heritage, about history. With the Weißes Rössl, much more is being lost than just an inn," says Gaigg, looking over at the excavators working on the remains of a wall next to the monument.
Police have to intervene
The machines had already torn a large hole in the building on Wednesday. Monika Grünbacher from the citizens' initiative then intervened. On Thursday morning, the petite woman from Wipptal also stood up to the huge machines. When they start to tear down a garage door, it gets loud. With a clenched fist and a lot of anger in her voice, the monument conservationist throws herself in front of the excavators. Another woman shouts from the street over the barrier to the workers. The police intervene and try to calm the heated atmosphere.
"You can't just let this happen. You have to do something about it." With tears in his eyes, Grünbacher finally allows the police officers to escort him out of the construction site. Moni - as everyone calls her - has fought tirelessly for the Weißes Rössl for two years. Surely it can't all have been in vain? This anxious question is now written all over her face.
Excavation work stopped for the time being
The cold Brenner wind is still blowing when the excavation work is stopped after around an hour. The White Horse Inn will probably not be touched again that day. But all those gathered know that it is only a matter of time. The mood in the village is divided. "Of course there are those who say: get rid of the old box. But there are also those who recognize the value of this monument for our village," Gabriele Gatscher tries to describe both sides.
The dispute over the Weißes Rössl has opened up rifts in the community. There are many rumors surrounding the fire two years ago, which was the beginning of the end. The owner of the building is accused of pure profiteering. The heritage office and local authority are trying to prevent the demolition after all. But so far without success. Nobody knows exactly when the excavators will deal the White Horse Inn its deathblow. It could be any day now. Then even the clenched fist of the citizens won't be able to do anything.
