New Sturm duo
“Salzburg is the perfect place”
Salzburg's new winter signings Karim Onisiwo and Yorbe Vertessen are picking up speed after some initial difficulties. The Bullen's new attacking duo are feeling right at home in the city of Mozart and want to cause a sensation again this weekend against Altach.
With the signing of Karim Onisiwo and Yorbe Vertessen in the winter, the Bulls have improved their faltering attack in the fall. However, the two new signings, who had both transferred to the Salzach from the German Bundesliga, had to contend with slight teething problems. Onisiwo had to sit out two games with a minor injury, while Vertessen took a while to find his feet.
In the 3:1 win against Sturm, however, the two proved that they can help Salzburg. "I'm here to play, score goals and support the team with my experience," explained Vertessen. "I'm pleased that I was able to score in my first home game. I hope it continues like this," said Onisiwo, who was also delighted.
"Got into the flow"
Salzburg's new strike duo get on well and want to prove it consistently on the pitch. "If we play together more often, the work will start to flow," Onisiwo is certain. And then it should also work out with winning the championship. "We've got into a flow in the last two games."
The attackers are certainly feeling at home in their new home so far. Vertessen: "I think I've found my perfect place here." The Belgian and Onisiwo will be looking to add to their goal tally in Altach on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
