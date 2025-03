Drunk driver hits traffic sign and flees

Car hits traffic sign

This was not the only alcohol-related accident that occurred in Carinthia on Wednesday. At around 7 a.m., a 38-year-old driver crashed his car into a traffic sign at a traffic circle on the B82 Seeberg Straße. The man from the district of St. Veit fled the scene of the accident. He parked his damaged vehicle about a hundred meters away. He then made his way home on foot.