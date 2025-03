Worries about Neuer: “It happened while cheering!”

"It happened while we were celebrating," said coach Vincent Kompany. The Bayern captain had to leave the field injured in his 150th CL match, so Jonas Urbig unexpectedly made his CL debut. Should Neuer be out for longer, Kompany is fully committed to the 21-year-old: "We've always talked about the squad: If it's Urbig, then it's Urbig - we won't worry about it."