"When the time is right"
Affleck is said to be hoping for a love comeback with Garner
Following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is now said to be hoping for a love comeback with another Jennifer - namely his ex-wife number one, Jennifer Garner.
Photos from Affleck and Garner's Samuel's birthday party at the paintball field show the two actors looking quite familiar, laughing and flirting. No wonder many are wondering whether the Hollywood ex-couple are about to make a love comeback.
Ben "definitely ready" for a love comeback
As an insider revealed to "Page Six", Ben Affleck would "definitely like another chance" from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. According to the insider, the 52-year-old would "definitely be willing to try again with Jen if the time is ever right".
Whether it will actually happen, however, is questionable, as the insider goes on to say. Because: "At the same time, Ben knows that it's simply not realistic in their current life," says the anonymous source.
There are currently too many reasons against Affleck and Garner rekindling their old love, according to the insider. "Ben has just come out of a marriage and finalized his divorce, he's very busy with his work and focused on this new chapter," the source explained. "Ben also respects Jen's relationship with John (Miller, note) and would never come between them."
Garner does not reciprocate feelings
Another insider told Page Six that Jen's feelings are "not reciprocated". "She's happy with John and that's just not her thing. She has a great co-parenting relationship, and that's where things stand right now." Garner and Miller have been dating on and off since 2018.
Affleck was in a relationship with Garner from 2005 to 2015. The two have three children together: Violet (19), Fin (16) and Samuel (13).
