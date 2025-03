High “Ingeborg” causes a first heatwave

Up to 20 degrees from Deutschlandsberg to Feldbach

Early morning fog is to be expected in the Mur-Mürz region today (Thursday), but the rest of the day will be dry and very sunny. "Especially in the south, between Deutschlandsberg and Feldbach, it is quite possible that the 20 degree mark will be cracked on Thursday," says Koblinger. The meteorologist has a very similar forecast for tomorrow, Friday. On Saturday it won't really be any colder with maximum temperatures of up to 18 degrees and on Sunday a few clouds are expected, but it will also be foehn in the Alps, so the mercury could rise again to up to 20 degrees.