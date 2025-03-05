The countdown is on! JJ’s ESC song celebrates its world premiere

World premiere on Thursday

Song Contest fans will have to wait a few more hours before the song officially premieres. "Wasted Love" will be played for the first time on Thursday at 7.40 am on Ö3's "Wecker". The video, which shows JJ in the forest, at the Stadttheater Baden and a diving school, will then see the light of day for the first time at 8.20 am on "Guten Morgen Österreich".