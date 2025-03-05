Anticipation increases
The countdown is on! JJ’s ESC song celebrates its world premiere
Drama, baby! JJ, Austria's hopeful for this year's Eurovision Song Contest, will perform "Wasted Love" in Basel in May. The song celebrates its world premiere on Thursday.
Hopefully his entry in the second semi-final on May 15 will not be a waste of time, but the young countertenor's song, which was presented to the press on Wednesday at the Vienna State Opera - the real home of JJ aka Johannes Pietsch - certainly has potential. Bombast and beats is the motto.
Parallels between opera and ESC
"There are parallels between the Song Contest and opera - it's very often a drama. And for most of them it ends badly. It definitely won't end badly for Austria this year," said ESC veteran Andi Knoll confidently at the presentation.
The number, conceived as a romantic drama with a beat-heavy culmination - dubbed a "pop opera" by JJ himself - was written by the candidate himself with Thomas Turner and former ESC candidate Teya. "The song wraps up the personal experience of unrequited love," says JJ about the song.
ESC organizers praise cross-over
"The cross-over between opera and the Song Contest is a special project for Austria," said Stefan Zechner, head of the ORF ESC delegation, who was impressed by the concept. And television director Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz referred to the delicate physique and powerful voice of this year's candidate: "We didn't go by height, but by talent."
World premiere on Thursday
Song Contest fans will have to wait a few more hours before the song officially premieres. "Wasted Love" will be played for the first time on Thursday at 7.40 am on Ö3's "Wecker". The video, which shows JJ in the forest, at the Stadttheater Baden and a diving school, will then see the light of day for the first time at 8.20 am on "Guten Morgen Österreich".
On March 18, there will be another concert by the opera school at the State Opera, then JJ will be fully on the ESC course - from the pre-parties in Europe to the actual performance in Basel in mid-May. And then, ideally, the climax on May 17 - in the grand final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
