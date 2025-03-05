Will everything soon be on track in Leopoldstadt?

Disclosure of plans required

When everything has to be put on track, not everything runs as smoothly as desired. For example, shortly before the election, there is once again a dispute about the waste disposal site that has been missing for years. The Green Party fears that this is planned in the natural park Freie Mitte in the Nordbahn district and has therefore requested a citizens' meeting - and wants to force the head of the district to put his plans on the table.