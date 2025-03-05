District series - 1020
Will everything soon be on track in Leopoldstadt?
Two major streetcar projects will shape the 2025 election year in Leopoldstadt. Meanwhile, the lack of a muckyard continues to cause disagreement between the parties. And we asked the top candidates in the district council the most pressing questions.
A policy of cooperation prevails in Leopoldstadt, said district leader Alexander Nikolai (SPÖ) at one of the last district meetings. As far as the vote on the annual budget is concerned, this can also be confirmed.
The 19.1 million euros were unanimously waved through. The largest part of the amount is to benefit children and young people in the election year - 6.6 million. 4.9 million of this is earmarked for compulsory schools and various school buildings are to be renovated. Child and youth care will receive 1.1 million, and the Leopoldstadt music school can also look forward to money.
Praterstraße and Venediger Au
A lot was achieved during the legislative period. For example, the redesign of Praterstraße including new cycle paths, the sports hall in Venediger Au and the construction of the new Olly Schwarz School in Krieau and the municipal building on the corner of Dr. Natterer-Gasse and Engerthstraße.
Another focus: climate protection measures - 2.4 million will be invested in greening, parks and the creation of leisure and play facilities. Culture will not be forgotten for the 175th anniversary of the second district and will be increased to 175,000 euros.
No hope of peace and quiet
So far, so good. But peace has not returned to the district even after the election. Major public transport projects are making sure of that. The new streetcar line 12 is expected to run right through the district from the fall, and a year later the 18 streetcar should connect the stadium with the 3rd district. The S-Bahn main line in Leopoldstadt also needs to be renewed - including closures and cancellations.
Disclosure of plans required
When everything has to be put on track, not everything runs as smoothly as desired. For example, shortly before the election, there is once again a dispute about the waste disposal site that has been missing for years. The Green Party fears that this is planned in the natural park Freie Mitte in the Nordbahn district and has therefore requested a citizens' meeting - and wants to force the head of the district to put his plans on the table.
