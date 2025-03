4:3! Rauchenwald lets VSV celebrate in minute 77

Too many KAC penalties

The KAC also tied the series in Pustertal! Because Klagenfurt could not become dangerous for 60 minutes - the South Tyroleans, who once again acted tough, kept the Red Jackets on the outside. One reason for the 3-0 defeat was the special teams: Klagenfurt spent 14 minutes in the penalty box, conceding two goals - and nothing at all in their own powerplay. As a result, they had to accept their first offensive clean sheet since January 24th against Salzburg.