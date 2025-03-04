Close to tears! ÖSV boss trembled with her daughter

With her second fourth place at the World Championships after the 2021 skiathlon in Oberstdorf, she somehow followed in the footsteps of her mother Roswitha Stadlober. As a former ski racer, the ÖSV President, who twice came fourth at the Olympics, experienced the nail-biting finish, ultimately 2.9 seconds behind bronze, up close as a supervisor on the side of the course. "I thought to myself: just not fourth, but it happened again. She was so close again, closer than ever. But that's sport, and that's what it's all about," said Stadlober.